Namibia: Farmer Gets Date for Murder Sentence

Aranos area farmer Willem Barnard, who has been convicted of murder in connection with a shooting incident that claimed the life of his wife eight years ago, is scheduled to be sentenced in the Windhoek High Court on 25 July.

Judge Naomi Shivute on Friday postponed Barnard's case to 25 July for sentencing. She set the date for the sentencing after hearing final oral arguments from state advocate Cliff Lutibezi, who asked her to sentence Barnard to not less than 30 years' imprisonment, and defence counsel Louis Botes, who argued that Barnard should not be sent to jail at all.

Judge Shivute convicted Barnard (65) on a charge of murder on 23 January, after finding that it had been proven that he murdered his wife, Anette Barnard (55), by shooting her in the head with a revolver at his farm, situated between Aranos and Stampriet, during the night of 9 to 10 April 2010.

Barnard claimed during his trial that he had no recollection of having shot his wife. He said after a day of drinking, he passed out in the lounge of the farmhouse where he and his wife had been watching television, and when he woke up, he found her lying with her head in a pool of blood on a coffee table.

He concluded that she had shot herself - but, based on testimony that Barnard told his son-in-law that he had shot his wife, judge Shivute found that he was responsible for her death.

Botes argued on Friday that Barnard, who is a first-time offender, was a family man and a loving husband who lived a crime-free life until the night when his wife was shot. He reminded the court that according to Barnard, he had been subjected to years of physical and mental abuse by his wife, and that despite this, Barnard maintained he still loved his wife and remained devoted to her.

Botes also argued that, had Barnard not been taking medication and drinking excessively during the day preceding the shooting, the incident would not have taken place at all.

At his age, and given the fact that Barnard has medical problems that left him dependent on the help of others, he would face undue hardship if sentenced to a period of imprisonment, Botes said. Society would not expect that someone of his age had to be sent to prison, he submitted.

Noting that Barnard was convicted of a murder committed in a domestic setting, Lutibezi argued that he should not be allowed to avoid imprisonment. The public would be alarmed if Barnard were to be given a suspended sentence, he added.

With Botes having acknowledged that Barnard has been convicted of a serious crime, Lutibezi further argued that the seriousness of the offence far outweighed Barnard's personal circumstances.

Barnard has been in jail over the past five months, after his bail was cancelled following the delivery of the verdict in his trial in January.