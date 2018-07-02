Namibia: Farmers Claim Rip-Off By Local Abattoirs

"WHAT is the reason?" Louis de Scande, a sheep breeder, boldly asked, speaking candidly about the disparity between prices offered to sheep farmers by local slaughterhouses and South African buyers.

Farmers recently announced that they would boycott local slaughterhouses to protest against the lower prices for their sheep.

According to the farmers, Namibian abattoirs for example are this week paying N$69 per kilogramme, while those in South Africa will pay N$74 per kilogramme.

De Scande, who farms at Spieelkop near Aroab in the //Karas region, said in an interview last week that there is a "baffling variation" in the prices, although the input costs of local and foreign abattoirs are almost the same.

"Somewhere, somebody is walking away with a lot of money," he remarked.

The stud breeder also took issue with the grading system based on the fat thickness and masculinity of a sheep done by local abattoirs that influences the price of the carcass.

De Scande also said that it appears that the grading system is designed to reduce the farmers' profits.

"If the customer also had to pay for the meat he buys from shops according to the grading system, I would not have a problem," De Scande said.

While the local sheep farmers want to support the Namibian market, De Scande noted, they cannot do this at their expense.

Another farmer, Koos Wasserfall, who farms at Deurstamp near Aroab, said farmers were mostly worried about what he termed the "unfair prices" they receive for their sheep.

"The government promised us, but did not come in to address our endless struggle to have a say on our produce," he said.

Wasserfall added that the government promised farmers in 2004 that it would ensure that the difference between what local abattoirs paid farmers and what they receive from South Africa was not more than N$2 per carcass.

He warned that the future of "sheep farming is at risk if unfair (lower) prices received for their animals continued locally".

According to Wasserfall, farmers were quitting sheep farming because of unprofitability and that the sheep population had drastically dropped from 2,8 million to 800 000 in the past years.

"While many farmers have turned to profitable game farming and tourism by building lodges on their farms, some of us wait for death. We will have to deal with this unending issue of unfair prices," stated Wasserfall.

The farmer also described the grading of sheep carcasses at abattoirs as an "evil" aimed at robbing farmers of their profits.

"The grading system does not work. When they do the grading in your presence, you will get a 1 or 2 rating on your sheep carcass. But in your absence, be sure of a low grade," he claimed.

Brukarros Meat Processors' managing director Brian Greeff said the farmers surprisingly quote prices offered by an abattoir in Calvinia, South Africa, which he claims does not have a permit to import sheep from Namibia.

"They must be honest, and tell you how many of them have slaughtered animals there," he added.

Greeff said farmers marketing their animals in South Africa have to pay their transport costs, calculated on weight at the rate of N$2,50 per kilogramme.

He added that farmers think that it's only them who feel the crunch, while the meat sector both in Namibia and South Africa face difficulties because Australia and New Zealand remain the world's principal exporters.

According to Greeff, his company offers better prices than other abattoirs in the country.

"If we pay the same prices as in South Africa, where would our profit come from?" he asked.