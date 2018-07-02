South Africa: Mourner Shot Dead At 'After Tears'

A mourner was shot dead at an after tears in Newclare on Saturday, Gauteng police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Julia Claassen said the man had returned to the funeral proceedings after going to his Claremont home to change clothes.

"When he got back, an argument ensued and shots were fired," she said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the man, believed to be 30 years old, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when paramedics arrived in Dowling Road shortly after 15:00.

The man had been lying near the road.

"Sadly, there was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene," he said.

Classen said police were searching for two men in connection with the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

