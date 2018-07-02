30 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mourner Shot Dead At 'After Tears'

Tagged:

Related Topics

A mourner was shot dead at an after tears in Newclare on Saturday, Gauteng police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Julia Claassen said the man had returned to the funeral proceedings after going to his Claremont home to change clothes.

"When he got back, an argument ensued and shots were fired," she said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the man, believed to be 30 years old, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when paramedics arrived in Dowling Road shortly after 15:00.

The man had been lying near the road.

"Sadly, there was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene," he said.

Classen said police were searching for two men in connection with the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

Former President Jacob Zuma's Son Dies

A spokesperson for the Presidency has confirmed that one of former president Jacob Zuma's sons has died. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.