Namibia: Kuiseb Elders Unveil 'Unity Uniform'

About 500 elders from Kuisebmond at Walvis Bay last week marched to showcase their new uniforms which are meant to forge unity.

The uniforms will be worn on different occasions, and are in blue and gold - the colour of the ocean and the dunes at Walvis Bay.

Each elderly citizen was given a choice to buy the same material, and make a dress or shirt of their own design.

The vice chairperson of the group, Albertina Shikonda, said although they were old, they were still organised and active.

She said they decided to wear the uniforms when they attend funerals, meetings or when other people visit them. "It is a great way to show that we are united, regardless of race, gender or church denomination. We are a community of elders who love and support each other," Shikonda enthused.

As part of the celebrations, the elders walked through Kuisebmond's main street from the Shalom church to the Immanuel Ruiters school.

The mayor of Walvis Bay, councillor Immanuel Wilfried, attended the event, and engaged the elders on various issues affecting the town.

He commended the elders on their leadership and tireless guidance towards the youth.

"For many years, you have actively contributed to the well-being and prosperity of Walvis Bay. You have not stopped, because you continue to surprise us in many other ways.

"We can only respect such positive attitudes, and we as younger people would be foolish not to embrace that as part of our culture. For that, we thank you," he said.

The mayor also urged the elders to continue with such activities to motivate the younger generation.

Wilfried then presented the elders with a historical book on the town of Walvis Bay, and encouraged them to regularly page through it for memories.

The elders opened a bank account, where they will deposit N$40 each every month to help members during their times of need.