30 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Michael Masutha 'Stable' After Being Airlifted Following Collapse

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha is in a stable condition after being airlifted to a Pretoria hospital on Saturday, his spokesperson confirmed to News24.

Mukoni Rasthitanga said Masutha collapsed in Malamulele while he was attending the funeral of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Joyce Mashamba.

"He's okay and is stable," Ratshitanga told News24.

He did not disclose the cause for the minister's collapse out of respect for his privacy, but confirmed that Masutha had collapsed in a previous incident last year.

Mashamba's funeral took place in Mudavula village. She died on Wednesday after being hospitalised for a short period.

She had been agriculture MEC since February and had held various portfolios in the Limpopo administration.

