Ethiopia: Of Self-Determination and Federal Arrangements

Ever since the idea of self determination and the rights of peoples of the same stock, language, culture as well as history have been admitted and appreciated; ever since there have been attempts to constitute themselves as independent entities and have succeeded in certain cases and legitimately so, the right to self-determination has been consecrated as a natural right and was enshrined in the UN charters.

The right to constitute an independent nation, and the rejection of any form of continuation as part of bigger nations, have been claimed by many and there have been successful cases in history for various reasons. But this does not necessarily imply that wherever it is fancied there can be automatic gratification. The issue is complex and has infinite ramifications that need to be studied on a case by case basis.

Some examples of success could be those that came out of the famous USSR when disintegration was a direct result of the Gorbachev era; the former Yugoslavia followed suit with the creation of Croatia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro and Serbia. But here the cost was high.

In some fortunate instances, the self determination issue was settled peacefully. No clashes, no victims, no displacements of peoples. But in others it was the contrary: prolonged, widespread, fierce and bloody violence; thousands of deaths and immense destruction.

While this idea has spread it has reached also our continent. In Africa, cases of self determination have been raised in several instances with various consequences which in most cases have been really devastating. Nigeria with the idea of an independent Biafra conceived, raised and propagated by the likes of Odumegwu Ojukwu was one. The oil rich Igbo population wanted to detach itself from the large masses of Nigerians. The central government led by Col. Yakubu Gowon had to avoid such breakup with utter determination. The three year civil war had disastrous consequences. In fact, one of the first challenges that Africa had to face after decolonization was the cases of self determination of various entities and the cases of border demarcation as fabricated artificially by the colonizers.

Eritrea was another case with a struggle that lasted thirty years against Ethiopia, again with immense losses. And yet negotiations could have spared all that devastation and misery.

In the former Belgian Congo, the case of the copper rich Katanga was on, and the UN had to intervene to stop the violence and destruction along with the disintegration of the country.

An example that observers often cite in Europe is the case of the Kurd nationals. The quest for self determination of the Kurds present in various countries including Turkey, Iran, Iraq and Syria is unanswered or unheeded and yet the issue is very much alive and hot.

The issue of the self determination of the people of Palestine is yet another case crying for solution, a thorny issue that has lasted ever since the state of Israel was born in 1948, in disregard of the wishes of the Palestinians and other Arab peoples who still argue on the legitimacy of the Israeli state where it is. This issue has been a source of multiple wars with lots of damages both in human life as well as destruction besides displacement of millions for generations. What is sad is that several attempts of peace talks have not been able to deliver a lasting solution.

What is more, all these social and political problems have been at one time or another crucial peace and security issues even for countries and regions beyond their area. The problems that have followed these crises have been felt by other nations also because millions of refugees escaping the actual violence, particularly women, children, and the elderly, have been on the agenda of the world bodies such as the UN with its specialized agencies such as UNHCR, UNICEF and others.

Unfortunately, the issue of peace and security became the prime agenda rather than one of growth and the crusade against poverty or ignorance out of the face of earth. Resources were diverted to build armies and ammunitions rather than tractors to plough the earth and feed the population or technology to teach the youth new ideas and sciences.

In countries such as Ethiopia which entertains a plethora of ethnicities, the issue of self determination has been contrasted with the issue of unity and hence strength. Is it better to be a small independent nation or one of a big country with a form of autonomy or federation? This is a big question because the case varies from place to place and from nationality to nationality. If the situation is determined democratically in a free and transparent manner the case may be easy to fix. But if force is preferred to assert such rights or maintain the status quo, lots of damage and casualty could materialize; and this is the famous zero sum game.

Ethiopia's 1994 Federal Constitution has structured the country into 9 regional states and two federal cities named Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa. The federal structure is mainly based on ethnicity, language and geographic location. The criteria have been criticized by many scholars as procreating the risks of manipulation to spread seeds of narrow nationalism and chauvinism. The results of such ideas are imaginable. The idea that people from certain regions are not allowed to live or work elsewhere begins to be perceived. This could lead to a dangerous tendency: belief that any one who finds themselves outside their native region could hardly lead a peaceful life.

One of the basic principles of the constitution provides that every one has the freedom to move from one place to another and hence can live and work anywhere they prefer. The only precondition is that they abide by the law. But the fact that they are citizens is enough to allow them to compete for any vacant position or employment. If this is a constitutional right and if it is only the people who should be eligible to elect their government and administration themselves, there can be no space for the idea that one cannot live outside one's native region.

The recent violence that erupted in the South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regional state and some of the unrest that used to erupt two, three years ago have something to do with such erroneous conception of the laws, or they have been willfully and deliberately violated by certain people in authority or influence for their own personal or group interests.

The dangerous escalation of violence and unrest in Hawassa and environs targeting the people of Welayita to leave the city and the demand for a new Sidama Regional State could be put in this context. Similarly, the various other nations and nationalities that live in the country might be tempted to constitute a new independent regional state of their own. The Gurage in Welkite town were heard fancying it.

The constitution has provided that there are legal arrangements and procedures to be followed for the realization of any such idea. There are conditions to be fulfilled and what the prime minister said to these people was to follow the rules of the constitution and there will not be any issue that could not be settled democratically. The prime minister advised the need to avoid hate and violence, instead indulging in extensive and sober discussions. Emotions should not be given the upper hand over reason.

What are the priorities of a country such as Ethiopia? Which issue must be settled first and which one next? That is where leadership is needed, leadership that actually inspires people and help them reach lofty goals and work hard to attain their aspirations.

In the question and answer sessions in which the prime minister took part after the recent violence in the South region, there were demands of autonomy and self determination in succession. Divisions seemed to transpire among the South nations. What the prime minister aptly responded was 'how can we think of further divisions when our long term goals are unity and integration of the entire African continent by breaking up the artificial barriers created by the ill intentions of colonialists? How could we be fooled by dividing ourselves into bits and pieces and be insignificant victims of a powerful world that continues to exploit our resources without our voice not loud enough to be heard?

The message was clear. There is nothing to obtain by further dividing ourselves other than submitting to the agenda of certain politicians or groups who are bent to create their own empire at the public's interest. Dividing ourselves into little pieces would only weaken our potential and expose us to dangers from outside. What we need is instead to gather all our forces and resources and become a big nation and later on a big powerful sub-region capable of producing and exporting a lot with sustained growth. Only then can we beat the degrading poverty we are in and restore our name and prestige in the world at large.

There is little to expect from unrealistic promises of richness and growth if division of our forces becomes an option and unity is considered a liability. Only unity in equality and unity in diversity can realize the redemption of the people of Ethiopia and lead them to success and greatness.

Fitsum Getachew