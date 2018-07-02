Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Mourns Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

press release

I have learnt with shock and great sadness the sudden death of the former Vice President of the Republic, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur.

He has been a longstanding public servant, who discharged his duties with dignity.

The news of his death is unfortunate, since he appeared to have a lot to contribute to the public life of our country.

My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife, children and family. I extend my deepest condolences to them, and also to the former President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, and to the National Democratic Congress, of which the former Vice President was a prominent member. Ghana has lost a fine public servant.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

... ... signed... ..

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic