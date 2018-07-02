2 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Algeria Federation Lists Rohr As Madjer's Replacement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles coach has been listed as one of the managers to replace departing Algerian national team team coach Rabah Madjer.

According to Algeria sports daily Le Buteur, other coaches on the short-list include Christian Gourcuff, Vahid Halilhodzic, Hervé Renard, Carlos Queiroz, Alain Giresse.

The Algeria Football Federation recently dismissed Rabah Madjer following a poor run of results that saw the national team lose to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Portugal in their last four friendlies.

Rohr extended his contract with Nigeria before the World Cup until 2020, but it is claimed that there is a clause allowing him to negotiate his departure after the tournament in Russia.

Algeria

Statement of the African National Congress On Eritrea-Ethiopia Implementing the 2000 Algiers Border Agreement

The ANC notes this morning's speech by H.E. Eritrean Comrade President Isaias Afwerki on Eritrea's Martyrs Day, as well… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.