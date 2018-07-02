29 June 2018

Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation Winds Visit to Ethiopia

Asmara — Eritrea's high level delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Presidential Advisor, returned home in the morning hours today after a two-day visit to Ethiopia.

During the visit, the delegation delivered a message from President Isaias Afwerki to Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

The delegation also held extensive discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, as well as other senior Ethiopian officials, on current relations and promising prospect of the ties between the two countries.

The Eritrean delegation visited the Hawasa Industrial Park during their brief sojourn in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister has sent a letter to President Isaias Afwerki.

