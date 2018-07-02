Ethiopia: Prisoners' Ill Treatment - Against Human Right

Ethiopian prisoners have been treated wrongly in some Federal and State Prisons. This has been against the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. All the part takers of prison administration and legal bodies must play their roles.

The government must issue official orders to the Federal Prison Administration, the federal police and other law enforcement organs to immediately and without condition stop ill treatments, torture, and all other abuses in the custody of their respective units as it did to the Maekelawi prison.

It also has to order an impartial and transparent investigation into all reports of ill treatment, and ensure that all personnel implicated in the abuse are brought to justice.

It needs to ensure that all confessions, statements, and other information extracted through coercion are discarded and are not used as evidence and release more ill treated prisoners immediately.

It has to further release all detainees arrested for exercising their constitutional rights without any condition and guarantee that all detainees have access to medical care, legal counsel, and family visits without restriction; as well.

And appropriately compensate all detainees that have been subjected to different kinds of ill treatment, including torture. It also has to appropriately compensate families of detainees that have lost their lives in prison or due to poor prison conditions and/or ill treatments.

Significantly improve the conditions and facilities of the prisons in Ethiopia. Allow independent oversight of all prisons and detention centers in Ethiopia.

And it has to implement Resolution 356 adopted by the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights' which calls on Ethiopia's government to "ensure due process of law for persons arrested and detained in connection with protests, in accordance with regional and international standards, and release persons arrested and detained without charge"

The Ethiopian Judiciary also has a number of responsibilities in the ill treatments of the prisoners. It must make sure that an independent body promptly investigates all reports of ill treatments.

It has to guarantee that all confessions, statements, and other information obtained through ill treatment and torture are completely discarded, and are not used as evidence.

Similarly, it has to make certain that the reports produced by Ethiopian Human Rights Commission are impartial and ensure that further investigation is made by an independent body, and not by federal police.

Likewise, it should have to identify that all detainees have access to medical care and family visits as per the prisons' policies and procedures, without restriction of time and number of visitors.

The Federal Prison Administration and Federal Police are also responsible for the ill treatments. They must immediately and without condition stop ill treatments and all forms of abuse including torture on detainees.

As well, they have to bring to justice all prison officials and members that have committed violations and abuse against the detainees.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission also must do its legal responsibilities. It should keep on investigating all reports of violence in prisons and all other detention centers in the country and follow up on recommendations and proposals made. It is required to ensure all investigations are impartial, transparent, and independent.

And it has to publish result to all concerned bodies including to the government, the parliament, the judiciary, and human right groups.

It should issue further investigation request to independent organs, such as human rights organizations on torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.

Therefore, all these legal bodies must work cooperatively and separately to fight the prisoners ill treatments which is against the constitutional obligation, human right.