2 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Cabinet Okays Beitbridge Modernisation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thupeyo Muleya

Cabinet has approved a plan to modernise Beitbridge border post as the Government moves a gear up on the ease of doing business with civil works expected to commence soon, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Head of State and Government said he had since met directors of the company that won the tender to upgrade the country and Sadc's busiest inland port.

He was speaking during rally at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda recently. President Mnangagwa said that the new administration's re-engagement initiative had seen Zimbabwe joining Zambia and Botswana in the construction of the Kazungula Bridge.

"So far Cabinet has approved a plan to mordernise Beitbridge Border post to address efficiency issues and to promote the ease of doing business. Zimbabwe is open for business and hence we are attending to all the issues to boost trade and investment," he said.

"I have already met with the directors of the company that won the tender to mordernise and upgrade Beitbridge Border Post and they gave me an assurance that all was on track.

"We are very hopefully that the project will be taking off the ground soon. In addition, we are also working on implementing the one stop border post with Zambia and Botswana at Kazungula. Through reengagement Zimbabwe is now part of the Kazungula bridge project."

The President said Government had also embarked on a massive re-engagement programme with old and new partners to promote national economic development.

"After getting into Government we engaged on a mission to appraise Sadc leaders and the Chinese on the latest developments at home. Our foreign policy is to engage and re-engage. Our relationship is deeper and deeper with China," he said.

He said Government was also seized with upgrading and repairing the country's road network.

In his 2018 annual budget, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Cde Patrick Chinamasa allocated $14,5 million towards upgrading of infrastructure at Sadc's busiest inland port.

According to the budget statement; "A total of $4,2 million will be spent on relocating the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) from the border.

Zimbabwe

Tensions Simmer As Crunch Vote Nears

Zimbabwe's political parties are trudging along towards the July 30 elections to choose a new administration, although… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.