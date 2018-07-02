A six-year-old boy died on Friday night after a 16-seater passenger bus he was travelling in alongside his father overturned. The accident 40 kilometres north of Otjiwarongo on the B1 road.

The boy has been identified as Jona Linekela Shafeheke.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson, warrant officer Maureen Mbeha said on Saturday that his next of kin had been informed of his death.

She said out of the 10 people on the bus travelling from Swakopmund to the north, Shafeheke was the only one who died.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control of the bus after a right rear tyre burst at about 40 kilometres north of Otjiwarongo on the B1 road," said Mbeha.

A culpable homicide case has been opened against the driver.

Two men, aged 47 and 39, were on Saturday arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two elephant tusks at a lodge at Otjiwarongo.

Mbeha said the police were tipped off about the two men who were allegedly carrying two huge elephant tusks.

"They were arrested at a lodge at Otjiwarongo on charges of the possession of controlled and prohibited wild products," she explained.

The suspects are in custody at the Otjiwarongo Police Station, and are expected to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court today.

The value of the two tusks is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, former Okakarara town mayor John Viakondo was arrested on Tuesday at Okakarara on allegations of stock theft in the Kombat aream, and appeared in the Otavi Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Mbeha told Nampa that Viakondo's two accomplices are employees of Farm Biesiepan.

Viakondo and his two alleged accomplices, Bwee-Bwe Kashiteyo (19) and 26-year-old Gideon Nghiteka, were each granted bail of N$2 000.

The trio opted to apply for State-funded lawyers after their legal rights were read to them.

The case was postponed to 23 August 2018 for further police investigations, and to allow them time to acquire legal representation.

The police arrested Viakondo, Kashiteyo and Nghiteka on Tuesday last week after they had found meat suspected to have been from a cow that was slaughtered last Thursday or Friday on Farm Biesiepan at the former mayor's house.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that on Saturday, Viakondo allegedly drove to the farm to collect the meat, and transported it in his vehicle back to Okakarara.

"Upon searching his house at Okakarara on Tuesday, we found the meat in his fridges," Mbeha said.

It is alleged the three men have been running a stock theft syndicate for some time in the region.

Two elderly women aged 66 and 54 died on Friday at Mariental after they were hit by a staff transit vehicle of Charney Spar while crossing the road.

Hardap Regional police crime Investigations coordinator deputy commissioner Eric Clay confirmed on Saturday the incident that happened at about 14h45 on the Koichas Road, Aimablaagte.

Clay said the 66-year-old victim died on the spot, while another pedestrian was rushed to the Mariental State Hospital where she later died.

The next of kin of the deceased had not been informed by late yesterday.

A culpable homicide case has been opened against the 46-year-old driver of the minibus. An 18-year-old man died on Saturday night after he was stabbed twice with a knife by another teenager at a bar in Outjo's Etoshapoort township.

The incident occurred at around 22h30.

Mbeha confirmed to Nampa yesterday that the deceased was stabbed to death in the upper left side of his chest and his back.

"The motive behind the attack and stabbing on him is still unknown to the police," she said.

The deceased has been identified as Pietrief Gamaseb from the Soweto informal settlement of Outjo, and his next of kin have been informed.

An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear in the Outjo Magistrate's Court today or tomorrow on a charge of murder.

- Nampa