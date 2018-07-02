South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Mauritania for AU Summit

Photo: GCIS/Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa signing Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement during the Official Opening of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Nouakchott, capital of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The agreement will have far-reaching effects on African economies and significantly increase intra-African trade and investment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 30 June 2018, arrived in Nouakchott, capital city of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, ahead of the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government scheduled to take place from 1 to 2 July 2018.

The AU Assembly is preceded by the 36th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee which took place from 25 to 26 June 2018 and the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council from 28 to 29 June 2018.

The 2018 theme for the Summit is "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation". It presents a unique opportunity to reflect on and address specific challenges related to the fight against corruption on the Continent.

This AU Summit is expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the African Union; Peace and Security on the Continent; developments related to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); the African Common Position on negotiations of a new cooperation agreement between the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) developing countries and the European Union (EU) Post-2020 and the adoption of the 2019 African Union Budget.

During the Summit, consideration will also be given to the appointment of four Judges to the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights; five Members of the African Union Commission on International Law; four Members of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child; and the Vice-President of the Council of the Pan-African University (PAU).

President Ramaphosa will today participate in a meeting of the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan on the margins of the Summit.

He is also expected to participate in an event to mark the centenary celebration of former President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

The President is accompanied to the AU Summit by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu; the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Mondli Gungubele.

Issued by: The Presidency