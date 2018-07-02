Namibia: Alweendo, Jooste Block Mulunga Suspension

Public enterprises minister Leon Jooste and energy minister Tom Alweendo blocked a plan by the board of the national oil company, Namcor, to suspend its managing director Immanuel Mulunga.

Jooste confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that he and Alweendo met the Namcor board on Monday last week.

"Alweendo and I agreed that a suspension at this time would not add value since the investigation has been concluded," Jooste said, although he added that the board can take other action against Mulunga.

The Namcor board, chaired by Patrick Kauta, has since last year tried to give Mulunga the boot, but their attempts have been frustrated.

Two people familiar with this matter said the board briefed the ministers about their plan to suspend and charge Mulunga, based on the findings of a N$3,1 million investigation by audit firm Deloitte into a N$2,2 million oil supply tender.

Alweendo was unavailable for comment yesterday.

Namcor chair Kauta told The Namibian yesterday that the board met Jooste and Alweendo to discuss the results of the Deloitte investigation before they took a final decision.

He said the board met the ministers because there is a government directive that requires boards to consult line ministers and the public enterprises minister before taking decisions, like suspending senior executives.

"The board does not want to be accused of acting alone," Kauta said.

He added that they were just waiting for a response from the minister, and that there will be a board meeting on Thursday where the decision will be discussed.

Thereafter, the board would share its findings with the public, he said.

Mulunga told The Namibian yesterday that he has not been informed about the report, or whether he faced suspension.

The Villager quoted Kauta last year as saying Malaysian company Hyrax Oil, which won Namcor's N$2,2 million oil supply tender, is represented in Namibia by a certain Alex Wayne, who is apparently Mulunga's friend. Mulunga has denied the link since last year.

Geologist Alex Warne, who is close to Mulunga, told The Namibian yesterday that he was not associated to Hyrax Oil.

The Namibian understands that some senior politicians believe that the suspension of Mulunga would have dragged on, and could have opened an opportunity for a temporary managing director, who would be a puppet of the Namcor board.

The board is said to be preparing to charge Mulunga, based on the outcome of an investigation whose legality is being questioned by Mulunga and finance minister Calle Schlettwein, who concluded that the investigation was sanctioned and paid for without following national procurement rules.

The latest attempt to suspend Mulunga was the third bid since he became Namcor chief executive in 2016.

The previous two attempts were approved by Mulunga's former friend and former energy minister Obeth Kandjoze.

Kandjoze, who was reshuffled to the economic planning ministry earlier this year, had denied any wrongdoing in the past.

Namcor has for years been fertile ground for get-rich-quick schemes for people with links to power. This includes partnering the national company in speculative oil exploration deals and oil supply tenders.

People familiar with the Namcor saga said the battle to get rid of Mulunga could be connected to several billion dollars' worth of contracts which are set to be awarded by the national oil company.

One of the key contracts that could be available this year is the tender to supply Namcor with oil when the parastatal gets the exclusive rights to import 50% of Namibia's petroleum products.

That's the same contract which made people like justice minister Sacky Shanghala overnight millionaires over a decade ago through an empowerment company called Namibia Liquid Fuels (NLF).

That company entered into a joint venture with South African fuel giant Sasol for oil importation on behalf of Namcor. The deal earned the Namibian partners, including Shanghala, more than N$55 million over three years.

Officials briefed on this matter said a Cabinet submission of this contract is supposed to be made in the next few months.

Sources said Alweendo is waiting for Namcor to explain what measures it has put in place in order to avoid the sort of financial troubles they experienced with a previous partner, global commodities trader Glencore.

A report produced by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in 2009 concluded that Namcor suffered losses of around N$195 million, and was plunged into technical bankruptcy because of its partnership with Glencore.