2 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité - France's World Cup Team Is the Antithesis of Right-Wing Populism

opinion By Antoinette Muller

Like their 1998 counterparts, the French squad at the 2018 World Cup is representation of a diverse society. Their unity might not reflect reality across the board, but it's a welcome reprieve.

It's rare for sportspeople, especially those widely recognised, to openly express their political opinion. But in 2017, Zinedine Zidane spoke out against voting for Marine Le Pen's National Front as the country's elections loomed.

"It is the same as in 2002, that I am far away from those ideas, from the National Front, and that we have to avoid it as much as we can," the midfield star of the '98 campaign was quoted as saying.

Zizou was referring to the stance he took when Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine's father, was in the running 16 years ago.

Last year, he added: "Extremes are never good for...

