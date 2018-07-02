Namibia: Matengu Gets Unam Top Job

Unam's vice chancellor-designate, Kenneth Matengu (40), apart from being the youngest to lead the institution, faces a mammoth task in mobilising resources.

Matengu, who will succeed Lazarus Hangula in August this year, emerged successful ahead of three others - South African Lucius Botes, and Unam academics Elizabeth Amukugo and Frednard Gideon.

Until now, Matengu was the pro-vice chancellor for research, innovation and development.

In a statement on Friday, Unam's communications director, Edwin Tjiramba, described Matengu as a "distinguished researcher with global inter-relations and wide experience of leadership in academia".

Matengu, Tjiramba said, would be required to ensure that the "university's resources are used in a way that most effectively advances the approved mission and strategic plan of the institution".

During a public presentation to motivate their candidacy, Matengu said he would reduce the university's over-reliance on government funding, and rope in debt collectors to recover over N$500 million from students.

At present, 70% of Unam's finances come from government, 27% from student tuition payments, and 3% from other sources. He said the current funding model was not sustainable.

Matengu also promised to transform the university's N$2,6 billion asset base from liabilities to revenue generating.

He added that his administration would also initiate measures to address skyrocketing costs of campus security and municipal services.

Besides, Matengu promised to reduce the bloated Unam management corps by "putting the best people in the right positions".

He furthermore promised to transform the university's curriculum to train "specialists, not generalists".

Matengu holds a PhD in human geography with a specialisation in innovation, technology and development; and is also the holder of a certificate of competence to practise a particular profession. He also has a certificate in social sciences in diffusion of innovation, a master's of social science in natural resources and tourism development, as well as a diploma in environmental law and diplomacy from the University of Eastern Finland.

In addition, Matengu has a bachelor of arts in sociology and geography from Unam.

To date, he has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, books and book chapters, as well as international conference papers.

Besides, Matengu has led numerous commissioned and consultancy research projects, and managed research grants from government, the European Union and others.

He has also worked as a researcher at the University of Eastern Finland's graduate school of geography.

Matengu could not be reached for comment yesterday as Unam spokesperson Simon Namesho said he was out of the country.