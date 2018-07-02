2 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: City to Write Off N$191m Debt

By Sakeus Iikela

The City of Windhoek on Thursday resolved to write off about N$191 million in "irrecoverable debt" owed by pensioners and vulnerable residents.

The money is for services such as water and electricity provision, and is part of a total debt of N$642 million owed to the city.

Council minutes released on Thursday show that some of the dues are over three years old, and are accruing interest.

The decision to write off the N$191 million was taken to provide relief to pensioners and vulnerable residents. This was after recommendations by the councillors where the affected people live, or when they applied to the council for relief themselves.

The minutes state that these debtors were "unable to pay the arrears on their municipal accounts, even if they were to be allowed to make arrangements to pay off the debts".

Windhoek municipality spokesperson Lydia Amutenya on Friday said the debts will be written off, subject to the "conversion of conventional meters" to pre-paid water meters at the applicants' houses.

"It is also very important to take note that council made the write-off approval conditional to the conventional meters being converted to pre-paid meters. To ensure sustainability in this regard, conversion is deemed critical in order to ensure that pensioners and vulnerable account holders do not fall back into debt," the council minutes read.

The Namibian reported earlier this year that the municipality was unable to collect about N$634 million owed by residents, businesses and government offices for basic services during the 2016/17 financial year.

Several ministries owed the city a combined N$80 million, with the education ministry alone owing the city over N$24 million.

Earlier this year, Windhoek chief executive Robert Kahimise said the city would be writing off about N$400 million owed by residents, including pensioners, because the debts were "not realistic".

