2 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fee Relief for University Students

By Angela Kabozu

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund on Friday agreed to settle all outstanding students fees as from today.

This comes after the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso), and the NSFAF signed an agreement to that effect last week.

The agreement was reached after the students' body had threatened to shut down the fund if there was no clarity on outstanding fees.

Speaking at a press conference in Windhoek last week, NSFAF acting chief executive officer Kenny Kandume said they would pay a once-off N$3 000 for each student as a final settlement for any outstanding non-tuition fees for 2017.

The NSFAF would pay the outstanding dues from today until Friday.

According to Kandume, the NSFAF would pay up to a maximum of N$24 000 per student in tuition and non-tuition fees for all Unam, Nust and IUM students.

The NSFAF made an exception for students studying medicine, veterinary science and engineering, whose fees are higher than for those taking other courses.

Kandume said the fund would pay up to a maximum of N$54 000 each for those studying medicine, and N$34 000 each for those taking up engineering and veterinary courses.

Nanso vice president Benhard Kavau, who signed on behalf of the student body, said they also agreed to set up a joint appeal committee which would look into rejected cases.

That committee would start working today.

"The committee will also engage the government, especially the line ministry and the finance ministry, for the timely release of funds to the NSFAF to guarantee payment by 31 July this year," said Kavau.

Read the original article on Namibian.

