Zimbabwe: U.S. Sports Guru to Jet in for Sliz Meet

R enowned sports professor Gonzalo Bravo of the West Virginia University in the United States is expected to arrive in the country this afternoon for this year's edition of the annual Sport Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe two-day sports management winter camp scheduled for Victoria Falls this weekend.

Bravo, who will be the key speaker at the yearly convention where over 200 delegates have already confirmed their participation, is expected to tackle on issues affecting sports development in the country.

Zimbabwe is lagging behind in terms of the implementation of fundamental principles in taking sport to the next level as lack of expertise and resources continue to hamper development in this sector.

Several players, including SLIZ, have been roped in to try and bridge the gap and there are some signs of light at the end of the tunnel.

SLIZ have facilitated international sports administration and management courses for those in key positions, especially from grassroots level over the years.

The organisation has also complemented its efforts by holding several camps for different audiences on yearly basis including the much-sought-after summer and winter seminars.

And this year's edition of the winter camp is expected to draw a record number of participants as it has been spiced-up by the stature of the guest to deliver the main lecture - Bravo.

SLIZ president Russel Maradza Mhiribidi said by roping in the much revered professor, Zimbabwe stand to benefit much if the sport leaders who will attend the weekend symposium implement what they would have learnt.

"We are glad, as SLIZ, to inform the nation that a West Virginia University associate professor in the college of Physical Activity and Sport, Gonzalo Bravo, will grace the sports management winter camp in Victoria Falls this coming weekend.

"The professor will arrive in the country tomorrow (today) afternoon.

"He will be the keynote speaker at the event which will also see several high-profile guests delivering lectures.

"Registration for the seminar is still in progress and we are calling upon teachers, especially those who teach physical education, sports administrators and all those involved in the running of sports to attend the workshop.

"This year's edition of the camp is running under the theme 'Managing Physical Education and Sport in the 21st century a practical approach'.

"We have realised that our failure to do well in sport and doing sport well is being affected by our ignorance in practical problem solving.

"We need to change our approach and start implementing whatever issues from the grassroots level," Mhiribidi said.

Some of the key issues the camp will focus on include; Managing Sport organisations in the global village with the main focus tilted on challenges and possible solutions in relation to a Zimbabwean perspective as well as Ethical Decision Making in Sport, amongst other topics.