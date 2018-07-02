A car dealer who recently appeared in court on allegations of swindling people of over $47 000 after he made them believe he could facilitate the importation of vehicles, was last week back in court with fresh charges involving more than $150 000.

Shaun Muteswa (25) is said to have misrepresented to potential buyers that he could facilitate the importation of the vehicles from Japan and other countries before collecting various amounts of money from them.

After he allegedly collected the money and failed to deliver, Muteswa went to his colleagues' car sales and took vehicles on the pretext that he wanted to put them on display at his car sale.

The court heard that among the cars he took from another car dealer Brian Chitungo, there was a Nissan X-Trail, Toyota Bubble and a Toyota Allion.

Muteswa gave the cars to some of the people he had allegedly stolen cash from.

Muteswa, who is on bail, appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing 36 counts of fraud and theft of property charges.

He was released on $500 bail coupled with some conditions, among them reporting twice to the police and not to interfere with investigations.

Harare lawyer Mr Tungamirai Muganhiri is acting on Muteswa's behalf.