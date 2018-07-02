Zimbabwe: Mussa Effect Shines At Fashion Show

Rising afro-pop artist Mussa effect rubbed shoulders with other great artists at Latin Friday, a fashion show put together by Catleya Lifestyle and NV. The event that is held once every 2 months celebrate fashion, music and Latin culture.

This Friday hosted a number of superb local designers and brands among them Nandi Fashions, Catleya and TNG showcasing their amazing winter collections.

H20, High Culture and Sacha were some of the artists performing at the event. Mussa Effect took to stage with Dylan Maestro (lead guitarist) and C Bleech (producer) to sample two songs, "Magumo" and "Ndide" from his debut album Effected: Humba Makombe to be released on August 25.

He brought the house that had an intimate festival set up, fusing live guitars with digitalised drums.

Mussa Effect said he was happy with the response to his new music.

"I wanted to see how people would react to this new music. My team and I really did not know what to expect and the response from Latin Friday left us all really excited about releasing this project. I personally hope they like the rest of the project," he said.

Though his performance, his love for drama was equally interesting to revellers at the event as he walked on the red carpet barefooted while dressed in a black kimono with a hood designed by Nandi Fashions. On stage he wore a zebra print shirt and shorts. Just a fortnight ago, the artist held his birthday celebrations at Aanakis Meat and Lounge before a capacity crowd.