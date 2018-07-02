Photo: Daily News

Tanzania President John Magufuli (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — Newly appointed members of the cabinet have reacted to President John Magufuli's mini cabinet reshuffle announced by State House on Sunday.

In the changes, the Head of State dropped Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba, replacing him with Kangi Lugola. Mr Lugola was elevated from his position as deputy minister. Several other citizens were appointed to hold various positions in the announcement made from State House by Chief Secretary (CS), John Kajazi.

Mr Isack Kamwelwe thanked Dr Magufuli, promising to serve Tanzanians well in the position.

"I worked with the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication until my retirement, therefore I am confident and promise to show outstanding leadership," he said in a telephone interview. Mr Kamwelwe takes the docket of Mr Makame Mbarawe who now takes Mr Kamwelwe´s former docket as Minister of Water and Irrigation.

Singida Urban lawmaker who becomes the deputy minister of state in the Vice President's Office (Environment and Union Affairs), Mr Ramadhani Sima, also thanked President Magufuli for the appointment, saying he was caught unaware.

"I was surprised to receive many congratulatory calls from friends and relatives before the truth downed on me," he said.