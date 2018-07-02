President John Magufuli on Sunday reshuffled the cabinet, dropping one minister and promoting one deputy minister to full ministerial post.

In the mini reshuffle, Dr Magufuli also appointed two deputy ministers and swapped two ministers as well as appointing three Permanent Secretaries and four Deputy Permanent Secretaries.

President Magufuli dropped Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, replacing him with Deputy Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union and Environment, Kangi Lugola.

Mr Nchemba had occupied the docket since June, 2016.

Chief Secretary Engineer John Kijazi said the Head of State also appointed Singida Urban Member of Parliament Musa Ramadhan Sima to replace Mr Lugola.

Dr Magufuli has also appointed Morogoro Southern East MP Omary Mgumba as Deputy Minister for Agriculture.

The mini rearrangement also saw Works, Transport and Communication Minister Professor Makame Mbarawa swapping offices with his Water and Irrigation counterpart Engineer Isack Kamwelwe.

Dr Moses Kusiluka becomes the new Permanent Secretary of the State House, filling the vacant left by Alphayo Kidata who has been appointed Tanzania's Ambassador to Canada.

Before the new post, Dr Kusiluka was serving as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development.

President Magufuli has appointed Dr Rashid Tamatamah the new PS in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, replacing Dr Yohana Budeba who has retired.

Before the appointment, Dr Tamatamah served as Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI) Director General.

Also Major General Jacob Kingu, the former Head of the National Defence College, becomes PS in the Ministry of Home Affairs, substituting Major General Projest Rwegasira who has retired. President Magufuli has further appointed Ambassador Joseph Edward Sokoine as Deputy PS in the Vice President's Office.

He fills the position left empty by Judge Butamo Kasuka Philipo who has been appointed the Judge of High Court.

Before the appointment, Ambassador Sokoine was representing Tanzania in Belgium.

Former Director of National Electoral Commission (NEC) Ramadhani Kailima becomes the deputy PS in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

President Magufuli has appointed Prof Siza Tumbo as deputy PS in the Ministry of Agriculture, replacing Dr Thomas Kashililah who has retired.

Before the appointment, Dr Tumbo was the Center for Agriculture Mechanisation and Rural Technology (CAMATEC) Director General.

President Magufuli has also appointed Mr Mathias Kabunduguru the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of land, Housing and Human Settlement. Before the appointment, Mr Kabunduguru was the Director for policy development in the President's Office, Public Service and good governance.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli has appointed Mr Hassan Simba Yahya the new Ambassador, with his working station to be announced later.

Before the appointment, Mr Yahya was the deputy PS in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The president has as well appointed Athuman Kihamia the new Director of NEC. Before the appointment, Mr Kihamia was the Director for Arusha City Council.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has appointed NEC commissioners.

They are Judge Mbarouk Salim Mbarouk who becomes NEC Commissioner and Deputy Chairman, filling the post that was left by Judge Hamid Mahmoud Hamid.

Other commissioners are Judge (rtd) Thomas Mihayo and Ambassador Omar Ramadhan Mapuri.

The date for swearing in the new appointed officials will be announced later.