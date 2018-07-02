2 July 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: New Lease of Life for Ex-Boko Haram Terrorists

By Emeka Okonkwo

SOME 260 surrendering Boko Haram members have been de-radicalised and are to be reintegrated into society after renouncing their membership of the Nigerian terror group.

This follows the ex-militants' surrender to the military, in line with calls by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Muslim extremists have laid arms in endorsement of the Operation Safe Corridor, established last year to issue amnesty to Boko Haram members that surrender to the military.

The surrendering combatants have been reintegrated into society in the Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States.

The states are located in northeastern Nigeria, which is the base of the Boko Haram as it continues its violent campaign to unseat the government and establish an Islamist state.

Lieutenant General Theophilus Danjuma, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI), commended the de-radicalisation of the ex- combatants.

PCNI is partnering with local and global development partners for the rollout of the initiative.

Major General Bamidele Shafa, Operation Safe Corridor Coordinator, meanwhile assured communities violated by the Boko Haram terror that the de- radicalisation and integration of the former radicals would be handled with caution.

"This ensures we do not to send a wrong signal to the aggrieved communities who have lost loved ones.," Shafa said.

Rated among the world's deadliest terror groups, the Boko Haram has killed an estimated 100 000 civilians and displaced more than 2 million others during an almost decade-long bloody militancy.

