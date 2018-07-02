South Africa: Provinces Gear Themselves Up for Sab National Champs Showdown

After a pulsating season of SAB League football, provincial squads across South Africa are gearing up to face off against each other in the SAB U21 National Championships set to take place in Durban between 17 and 22 July.

While all eyes will be on the defending champions, Gauteng who won the title on home soil last season at the Nike Training Centre in Soweto, Free State will be hoping to reclaim their position as the number one province when it comes to the SAB U21 National Championships.

Under the guidance of astute tactician, Litre Mokitlane, Free State clinched the title twice in succession in 2014 and 2015 before coming close to a record third title in 2016 but stumbled at the final against an impressive USSA Football side.

Hosts, KwaZulu-Natal will be this year's favourites as the hosts and will be hoping to do better than previous years. KZN's highest finish in the competition was third back in 2013 where they came third after Western Cape edged Mpumalanga in the finals.

USSA Football are also not to be underestimated having surprised many in their heroic exploits in Limpopo two years ago. The talented crop of University stars which comprised of Tyron Mondi who since jetted off to the US were a solid outfit and will be looking to emulate that performance in KZN.

Eastern Cape is another dark horse in the championships having last won the tournament eight years ago. Since then, they have finished outside of the top four and will be hoping to change their poor record in the competition.

North West finished as runners up on two occasions back in 2010 and came close as hosts in 2014 where they were pipped by Free State. They will also be hoping to go all the way this time around in what promises to be an action filled SAB U21 National Championships competition.