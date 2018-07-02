Central African Republic: Repatriated Anti-Balaka Militiamen in Custody

Congo's former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba and his two former lawyers, with whom he was convicted for witnesses… Read more »

The Central African Republic, CAR Minister of Justice, Flavien Mbata, over the weekend announced that 34 anti-Balaka militiamen from Bangassou in the southeast of the country recently repatriated from the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, were being held in the capital, Bangui, agency reports said. The deportees, including their leader, "Pino Pino", arrived in the country on June 27, 2018. The suspects were arrested in DRC on May 16, 2018 accused of involvement in the abduction of Cambodian UN peacekeepers in Bangassou in May 2017. They will be charged amongst others with war crimes, crimes against humanity, rebellion, assassination and looting of property, the Justice Ministry said.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.