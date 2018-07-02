2 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Zimbabwe: Vice President Evacuated After Grenade Injury

By Kimeng Hilton Ndukong

One of Zimbabwe's Vice Presidents, Kembo Mohadi, was on June 29, 2018 flown to South Africa for treatment for a grenade injury suffered at a governing party rally on June 23, 2018 in Bulawayo.

The BBC cited President Emmerson Mnangagwa as saying his deputy who was seriously injured, was now recovering. Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri who was also taken to South Africa for surgery is understood to be recovering.

Video footage from the rally showed an explosion happening close to Mnangagwa as he left the stage after addressing supporters. Two people died in the blast and more than 40 were hurt. Zimbabwe is to hold general elections on July 30, 2018.

