1 July 2018

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Southern Africa: CECAFA-Kagame Cup - Simba, As Ports Enjoy Perfect Starts

Tanzania champions, Simba enjoyed a perfect start to the regional competition, beating Dakadaha of Somalia 4-0 in their Group C match on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

Newly signed striker, Adam Salamba scored a brace, finding the back of the net in either half minute before goals from Marcel Kaheza and Rashid Juma completed the rout.

Despite resting more than five key players, Simba dominated the game in all aspects with its solid defense denying the Somalis any chance to score.

Simba now top Group C on superior goals more than debutants Singida, who beat APR of Rwanda 2-1 last Friday.

In Group B, Djibouti representatives, AS Ports surprised Lydia Ludic from Burundi with a 2-1 win in Chamazi.

The tournament continues on Sunday with the final Group B match of Day One between Rayon Sports (Rwanda) and Gor Mahia (Kenya) in Dar es Salaam.

Group A will see holders Azam against Uganda giants Vipers, whilst JKU (Zanzibar) squares Kator (South Sudan) both in Chamazi.

Results

Saturday, 30 June 2018

Group B

AS Ports (Djibouti) 2-1 Lydia Ludic (Burundi)

Group C

Simba (Tanzania) 4-0 Dakadaha (Somalia)

Read the original article on CAF.

