Cameroon: South West - 100 Lawyers Join Bar Association

They took their oath of office in Buea in the presence of three Judges of the Buea Court of Appeal.

The President of the Cameroon Bar Association, Jackson Ngnie Kamga, has told newly sworn lawyers in Buea that they are bound all their lives to probity, dignity, honesty and other virtues that uphold the truth.

He cautioned them to sustain professional values and not to bring politics into the Bar. While praying senior lawyers to be a guide to the new comers, he said that their commissioning into the Bar Council signal a new departure in their career.

The Bar President spoke to the younger colleagues at the Buea Court of Appeal on Thursday June 28, 2018 during the commissioning of 100 barristers, solicitors and public notaries into the Cameroon Bar Council.

The ceremony was presided over by the President of the Buea Court of Appeal and in attendance was South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai with other regional top administrators. In a dock with their right hands up, the lawyers one after the other swore to live by the norms governing the law profession.

The swearing in was a day of joy for Fako Lawyer Association (FAKLA). Its President Agbor Balla indicated that most of its members succeeded in the Bar Examination with a lot being expected from them.

"We are at the crossroad of the legal profession and as citizens of this country, I expect the newly sworn lawyers to fight against marginalisation and oppression of the people. Law is a profession where the public is served," he told press men.

He recalled that the lawyers have undergone a rigorous training for two years and given their resilience, he had always indicated that they are the one to liberate the legal profession in Cameroon. One of the youngest sworn lawyers, Barrister Akaseng Marion, 27, expressed delight while promising to live up to expectations.