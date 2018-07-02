Cameroon: State House School - Pupils Celebrate With Matron

This was during the end-of-year 2017-2018 academic closing ceremony chaired by the school's matron, First Lady, Chantal Biya.

18 years after its creation by the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya, "Les Coccinelles" Primary School situated at the Unity Palace keeps excelling in academics thanks to the constant support from its matron and the committed teachers at the disposal of the pupils.

And, this is why, on Friday June 29, 2018 at the school complex the pupils, together with their matron, Mrs Chantal Biya and parents celebrated the end of another successful academic year which was marked by a 100 per cent pass at the Common Entrance Examination or CEP as it is known in the French Language and an overall pass grade of at least 13 on 20 in all the different classes.

Although results of the First School Leaving Certificate are yet to be published, the Head Teacher of the School, Guillaume Mpouenanga said there is no doubt that just like other years the pupils will score 100 per cent.

It was during the traditional end-of-academic year ceremony that pupils of "Les Coccinelles" Primary School treated their matron and parents to some mind-blowing presentations that revealed their brilliant mastery of the two official languages, and their wish to see the country remain united and peaceful. The First Lady's arrival at the school premises after noon paved the way for the fête.

The Head Teacher said the event comes after three weeks of intellectual work for the pupils during the third term. He added that the event marks the departure of some pupils to a period of break and a big entrance for some into the secondary level of education.

To such pupils, the ceremony was some kind of graduation from the school. It is the 13th batch of pupils graduating from the school.

With the smooth functioning of the school and the good performance of the pupils throughout the year, Guillaume Mpouenanga said this could not be possible if not of the constant assistance from the UNESCO's Goodwill Ambassador of Education and Social Inclusion, Chantal Biya. In songs, dance and sketches, the pupils of the school expressed their gratitude to the First Lady.

It began with a special song titled "our dearest mother", in which they welcomed and applauded the motherly nature of the First Lady. Later, through a ballet: "Cameroon My Country" and a sketch on "The Classroom Scene" the pupils depicted the importance of peace and the need for it to reign in the country. Other presentations focused on the importance of holidays, the months of the year and their love to Maman and Papa.

The musical comedian "Les Daltons" and the artist, John Duchant joined the kids in spicing the event which ended with a family photograph and a common meal. Goodbye songs signalled the wait for another render-vous come 2019.