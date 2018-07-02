Cameroon: MTN Elite One - Dragon Escapes Relegation

They beat Feutcheu FC of Djiko 3-2 in one of the day 29 encounters in Yaounde yesterday July 1, 2018.

Slowly but steadily Dragon Football Club of Yaounde is avoiding the risk of drowning into relegation waters. The Yaounde-based team beat visiting Feutcheu FC of Djiko 3-2 in one of the day 29 encounters at the FECAFOOT Football Training Centre in Odza, Yaounde. The victory came as a sigh of relief for the hundreds of Dragon supporters who turned out to cheer their team to victory.

The encounter started at 1:30 p.m. as scheduled with both teams fully committed. Feutcheu FC began on good note with Clement Koumde opening scores at the second minute. Feutcheu FC dominated the game but lost many scoring chances. Dragon FC on their part had a difficult task breaking through the strong defence wall of Feutcheu FC. Dragon had an opportunity at the 31st minute and Rostand Mbai scored the equalizer.

At the 32nd minute Dragon conceded an own goal scored by Libih Thomas Junior. At half time both teams separated on a 2-1 score margin in favour of Feutcheu FC of Djiko.

On resumption, Feuctheu continued dominating the game but Dragon fought back strongly and at the 72nd minute Rostand Mbai again equalized for his team. Dragon Yaounde continued with the same fighting spirt and at the 89th minute Guy Serge Edoa scored the third goal for Dragon. All efforts by Feutcheu to reduce tally were in vain. At stoppage time the score board read 3-2 in favaour of Dragon Yaounde.

The coach of Dragon Yaounde, Richard Towa said the objective of the team was to secure the three points of the day and move higher on the league table in order to maintain their stay in the superior league.

As for the coach of Feutcheu FC, Ebenezer Seukang it was another disappointment for the team as the players did not work as planned. He said the team will continue to work hard to ensure that they maintain their position on the league table.