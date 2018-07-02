Cameroon: French Secretary of State Visits Buea

South West youths will henceforth enjoy greater empowerment through France-Cameroon partnership.

In the heat of the prolonging Anglophone crisis ignited since November 2016, the visiting French Secretary of State to the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has sojourned in Buea, capital of the South West Region on June 29, 2018. He was accompanied by a high delegation of French Diplomats including French Ambassador to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault.

South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai received the French Minister. After a brief tête-à-tête in his office, the Governor led the visiting French Minister to the conference hall where 45-minute exchanges were conducted.

Interlocutors included Mayor Ekema Patrick, a lecturer of the University of Buea from Fako Division, and some Buea Councilors. The French Secretary of State was also welcomed in the Governor's office yard by Cameroon flag porters, bill-bearer groups and local cultural dancers.

Opening discussions with the hosts after Governor Okalia Bilai had ended his introductory civilities presenting the South West Region, the French Minister clarified that he came to seek ways to expand and intensify Franco-Cameroon cooperation ties in the Region, especially in the domain of training that would lead to substantial employment of the youth.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said he was just 48 hours old in Cameroon and after a tête-à-tête with the Head of State, President Paul Biya, he deemed it necessary to travel in the country to live the realities for himself.

He underscored that the main point of his visit was how to give a future to the youth. The French official remarked that the youth's future could only come through giving them training, education and skills so that they can build their families and their future. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne emphasized that it was not just by bringing some arms and rifles that you can give the youth a useful future.

"You know Cameroon has a unique chance with its diversity of landscape, of languages. It is a real strength in this world of the 21st century. By this there are huge potentials for Cameroon", Lemoyne concluded. During the French Minister's visit groups were seen with billboards clamouring for the united and indivisible Cameroon.