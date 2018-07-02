2 July 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Sierra Leone: China Helps Sierra Leone Build Center for Disease Prevention, Control

Tagged:

Related Topics

Beijing — The Chinese People's Liberation Army has assisted Sierra Leone in building a center for tropical infectious disease prevention and control, a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

The center is the first that China's military has built in Africa. The construction of the center will be finished soon and the handover ceremony will be held in early July, said spokesperson Wu Qian.

China will conduct medical cooperation with Sierra Leone based on the center, Wu said.

China will continue to help African countries enhance their disease prevention and control systems and capabilities, and will provide them with more goods of public health security, Wu added.

Sierra Leone

NRA Engages Taxpayers in Bo

With the aim to improving tax collection and keeping taxpayers informed about latest development in the taxation sector,… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.