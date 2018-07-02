2 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 6 Hurt As Chalbi Boys High School Students Attack Teachers

By Irene Mwendwa

Six non-local teachers at Chalbi Boys High School in Marsabit are nursing injuries, with one in critical condition, after students attacked them.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Maikona Deputy County Commissioner Stephen Kavulu said the students attacked the teachers on Monday as they prepared for morning classes.

Mr Kavuli said the teachers ran out of the school following the attack but the students still pursued them.

"No arrests that have been made because the students saw the police lorry approaching and ran away. The attackers only told the teachers it was their day, but we are yet to establish the reason behind the attack," said Mr Kavulu.

Marsabit County education director Milton Nzioka said the school has been closed indefinitely.

Maikona chief Guyo Isacko told the Nation that the students destroyed property of unknown value at the school.

The students, he said, ran away from school after the attack-- exposing some of them, especially those in Form One, to security risks.

"The staff room door and windows were among property destroyed. Some Form One boys have been found and taken back to the school while the rest dispersed," said Mr Isacko.

The chief added that one of the injured teachers had been transferred to Marsabit County Hospital for specialised care.

"The reason behind the attack has not yet been established but we are hoping to find clues once the attackers have been arrested," added the chief.

A witness told the Nation that the besieged teachers ran to Maikona Girls Secondary School seeking protection.

But determined to teach their instructors a lesson, he said, the irate students jumped over the fence in hot pursuit, caught up with, pounced and beat them up.

More follows.

