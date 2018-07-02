Seychelles: Vice President Attends AU Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania

press release

Vice President Vincent Meriton is representing Seychelles President Danny Faure at the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union being held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, from 1st to 2nd July 2018.

The Assembly, being conducted under the theme "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation",presented the opportunity for Seychelles to share its position on this critical subject. Addressing the Assembly, Seychelles said: "Since assuming the Presidency, the central tenets of President Faure's administration have been good governance, accountability and transparency. A strong focus has been on strengthening of democratic institutions. The creation of an Anti-Corruption Commission has enhanced our people's faith in our institutions. But, this is just the beginning. More needs to be done to take us to the next level, where corruption is no longer seen as an impediment to sustainable development and social harmony."

Seychelles also addressed other vital and substantial issues of concern to the African Continent spanning from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Activities of the Peace and Security Council and the State of Peace and security in Africa, Peace and Security Council on the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to silence the Guns in Africa by year 2020 as well as the Common African Position in the ACP Post-Cotonu Agreement.

In addition, Seychelles recommended that the exclusion list under the AfCFTA be maintained. "Seychelles would like to caution against taking a decision now on the need for an Exclusion List. Let us not pre-empt the effect of an exclusion list before negotiations of tariff offers. The AfCFTA process should be a win-win for all members and not merely the ones with advanced industrial sectors."

During the deliberations Seychelles also highlighted the need for Africa to negotiate its positions in the context of the ACP framework.

The Vice President was accompanied by Ambassador Barry Faure, Secretary of State in the Department of Foreign Affairs; Ambassador David Pierre, Seychelles' Permanent Representative to the AU in Addis Ababa; Ms. Cillia Mangroo, Principal Secretary for Trade; and Mrs. Johnette Stephen, Principal Counsellor, Embassy of Seychelles in Addis Ababa.