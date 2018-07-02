2 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Pope Tawadros Partakes in Event On Holy Family Journey in Egypt

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the of St. Mark on Sunday 1/7/2018 participated in an event on trail of the Holy Family in Egypt at Virgin Mary Church in Maadi district, southern Cairo.

Antiquities Minister Khaled Anani, Tourism Minister Rania Al Mashat and Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem also attended the event alongside with church bishops.

Archbishop Daniel, the archbishop of Maadi church , welcomed the attendees, thanking President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli for their care for revival of the Holy Family's path in Egypt

Tourism Minister Rania el Mashat said all Egyptians are proud of the journey of the Holy Family to their homeland.

The ceremony confirms that Egypt is the land of peace that welcomes all its visitors as it did with the Christ, she added

On behalf of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Mashat thanked the NGOs that support the event.

A documentary on the Holy Family's path in Egypt was displayed during the event.

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the of St. Mark hailed Egypt as a country rich with history, nature and people.

The Coptic Orthodox Church celebrates the arrival of Christ in Egypt, he added.

The area of the Church of the Virgin in Maadi is the link between Upper and Lower Egypt in the journey of the Holy Family, the Pope said.

We should take pride in the visit, which is a source of good for all the Egyptian people, he added.

