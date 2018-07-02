2 July 2018

African Union (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On Libya

Statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Libya

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with concern the latest developments in the oil crescent in Libya.

The Chairperson of the Commission would like to reaffirm the AU profound convection that the natural resources of Libya belong to all Libyan people. He calls upon all Libyan stakeholders to avoid any

action that may further complicate the search of a speedy resolution to the crisis in Libya which will put an end to the long suffering of the Libyan people. In this regard, he urges all armed actors in Libya to

refrain from any attempt to disrupt oil installations, production and exports that may jeopardize the much-needed resources for the daily subsistence of the people and the rebuilding of Libya.

The Chairperson looks forward to the organization of an inclusive dialogue to promote reconciliation and address peacefully all issues at hand, including the protection of national resources in order to

promote a durable solution to the situation in Libya.

Libya

