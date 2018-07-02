Kenya: It's Either a Wedding or Funeral - Saumu Sonko's Ultimatum to Bae

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko's eldest daughter Saumu is not mincing words when it comes to her new relationship.

The sassy mother of one gave her current bae a somewhat subtle warning on the future of the relationship; it is either a wedding or a funeral.

Saumu broke up with her baby daddy Ben Gatu last year after he reportedly cheated on her with a politician's daughter.

She has since moved on and recently unveiled her man whose name still remains unknown.

Saumu last week gave her fans a sneak preview of her reality show that she said will be coming soon to the screens.

The short teaser showed her enjoying different social activities with invited celebrity guests including comedian Dr Kingori, actress Jacky Vike popularly known as 'Awinja' of the local TV show Papa Shirandula and radio host Shix Kapienga.