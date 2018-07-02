Kenya: Meet the Kenyan Teen Who Waved Flag At World Cup Match

A proud moment when a Kenyan teen waved our flag during Russia's match against Spain was captured on camera and shared widely online.

The cut away, though short, was snapped by a fan who was watching the match and shared it online.

The Kenyan teen Ogom Asugo from Marsabit county who is in Moscow for the Fifa Foundation Festival.

Ogom is one of four teenagers attending the festival as part of the Horn of Africa Development Initiative (Hodi) NGO delegation.

SOCIAL CHANGE

The 10-days festival that ends on Tuesday brought together 48 NGOs drawn from 38 countries who are using football to drive positive social change.

As Ogom showed OFF the Kenyan flag, many Twitter users praised his patriotism, but few got to know his story.

Aged 18, he left his goats to join the Kenyan delegation to Russia as a testimony of how football is helping bridge the ethnic clashes among the Gabra, Oromo and Rendille.

The Hodi delegation, led by founder and executive director Fatuma Abdulkadir Adan, champion for peace and development in Marsabit county.

Through the slogan "Shoot to score, not to kill," Hodi encourages youths in Marsabit and Moyale counties to drop their guns and stop ethnic clashes.

Hodi also organises football matches between rival clans and sometimes it integrates players from different tribes into teams in a bid to foster peace among the warring tribes.

As Hodi represented Kenya in Russia, back home fans were proud when the Kenyan flag few high.

