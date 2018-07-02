2 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gikomba Fire - Bereaved Families Identify Bodies in Mortuary

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: James Kahonge/Nairobi News
Families and friends of Gikomba fire victims at Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi on July 2, 2018 to identify bodies of their loved ones. PHOTO | JAMES KAHONGE
By James Kahongeh

Families and friends of the Gikomba market fire victims have assembled at Chiromo Mortuary, Nairobi to identify bodies of their loved ones.

The head of Human Anatomy at Chiromo, Prof. Peter Gichangi, said DNA sampling will be conducted to help identify bodies of victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

The government is also tracing relatives of victims who have not yet come forward to claim their kin.

National Disaster Management Unit's deputy director, Mr Pius Masai, said the Thursday dawn inferno killed 17 people and that more than 70 others are hospitalised with varying degrees of burns.

Seven families have so far arrived for the body identification exercise, but they will first undergo counselling by Kenya Red Cross personnel.

More on This

Estranged Dad Wants to See His Kids 'Dead or Alive' After Gikomba Fire

A man, who separated with his wife 3 years ago, turned up at the Chiromo Mortuary on Monday, saying he wanted to know… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.