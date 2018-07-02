Kenya: Gikomba Fire - Bereaved Families Identify Bodies in Mortuary

Photo: James Kahonge/Nairobi News

Families and friends of Gikomba fire victims at Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi on July 2, 2018 to identify bodies of their loved ones. PHOTO | JAMES KAHONGE

Families and friends of the Gikomba market fire victims have assembled at Chiromo Mortuary, Nairobi to identify bodies of their loved ones.

The head of Human Anatomy at Chiromo, Prof. Peter Gichangi, said DNA sampling will be conducted to help identify bodies of victims who were burnt beyond recognition.

The government is also tracing relatives of victims who have not yet come forward to claim their kin.

National Disaster Management Unit's deputy director, Mr Pius Masai, said the Thursday dawn inferno killed 17 people and that more than 70 others are hospitalised with varying degrees of burns.

Seven families have so far arrived for the body identification exercise, but they will first undergo counselling by Kenya Red Cross personnel.