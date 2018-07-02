2 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why You'll Not Be Able to Buy Kenya Power Tokens for 12 Hours Beginning Tuesday Night

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kenfrey Kiberenge

Millions of Kenya Power customers will not be able to access prepaid services for 12 hours beginning tomorrow Tuesday at 10pm.

The utility firm says it will be carrying out routine maintenance of its IT prepaid system for efficient service delivery to customer.

"The exercise will be conducted from Tuesday 3rd July 2018 at 10pm to Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 10am," said a dispatch from Kenya Power.

During this period, all prepaid services which include buying token through its pay bill number will not be available. Other prepaid tokens buying outlets at its banking halls and vendor outlets will also be affected.

However, the power firm said postpaid bill payments will not be affected.

"We advise our customers who may need top ups to buy their tokens early to stay connected," said the power firm.

Kenya

Payment Row to Delay Big Budget Eldoret Bypass

The construction of the 6 billion bypass to de-congest Eldoret town might take longer than expected due to land… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.