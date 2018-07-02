Kenya: Why You'll Not Be Able to Buy Kenya Power Tokens for 12 Hours Beginning Tuesday Night

Millions of Kenya Power customers will not be able to access prepaid services for 12 hours beginning tomorrow Tuesday at 10pm.

The utility firm says it will be carrying out routine maintenance of its IT prepaid system for efficient service delivery to customer.

"The exercise will be conducted from Tuesday 3rd July 2018 at 10pm to Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 10am," said a dispatch from Kenya Power.

During this period, all prepaid services which include buying token through its pay bill number will not be available. Other prepaid tokens buying outlets at its banking halls and vendor outlets will also be affected.

However, the power firm said postpaid bill payments will not be affected.

"We advise our customers who may need top ups to buy their tokens early to stay connected," said the power firm.