2 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Song Night Jives It Up

By Jonathan Solomons

Cassidy's on Macadam Street was filled with lively sounds on Wednesday as Song Night delivered a jive-themed show to get the blood flowing.

The south shined on the stage with the headlining act from Mariental, The Harmonizers, delivering soulful vocals. The band recently took first prize with their passionate a capella-mashups at the Talent in Mariental show.

There were also some emotional moments on stage, when current Song Night Ambassador, Chris B delivered his farewell performance before returning to Lüderitz. Paying homage to the curvy women in the audience, he belted out Mika's 'Big Girl' before collaborating with Lize Ehlers on stage.

Eighteen-year-old Ula Bonvidae who's single 'Standing Ovation' has been playing on international radio stations, performed Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' as well as Mafikizolo's 'Love Potion' alongside Bradley Anthony. The moment may have seemed too big for the youngster, who went slightly off-key and off-tempo at certain moments, but she made up for it in energy, stage presence and enthusiasm. With more experience, the singer should be a force to be reckoned with.

As various new singles debuted at the show, former Song Night ambassador, Frans Marti sang his new son 'Pressure' as well as a slow and fervent 'Sondela'. The former, although an original song, sounded more like a remix to Davido's 'Fall', while textile designer and poet C Star sang a slightly slower version of Amy Winehouse's 'Valerie'. As always, the Song Night house band was impeccable.

As many old and new faces entertained on the night, one newbie seemed to have stood prominently with Adele's 'All I Ask'. John Kusch, a member of The Harmonizers, walked on stage with confidence and blew the crowd away. One of my favourite performances of the night, Kusch's voice gave me goose bumps as his vocal range, baritone and silky voice filled the room with pure emotion.

