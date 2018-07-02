Wimbledon starts on Monday and the South African flag will be flying high above the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kevin Anderson , seeded No 8 in the men's singles, leads the South African challenge with Raven Klaasen , the country's top doubles player, seeded No 13 along with his New Zealand partner, Michael Venus, in the men's doubles.

In the Junior Boys' Championships, Philip Henning of Bloemfontein will be in action. He is South Africa's highest-ranked junior and is presently travelling on the world junior tour with help from a ITF Grand Slam Development Fund grant.

But other than the players, four South African tennis officials will also be represented at The Championships.

Iain Smith , the Tennis South Africa Technical Manager, will once again be controlling the Hawk Eye review system. This is Smith's 10th year working at Wimbledon and it will be his 22nd Grand Slam doing officiating duty.

The other South Africa officials who have been working at Wimbledon are Clement Prins (Western Cape) , Glen Campbell (Western Cape) and Tebogo Maleke (Gauteng Central).

All worked as line officials doing duty at the Qualifying event at Roehampton last week.

Maleke was also working as a chair umpire at the Junior Qualifying and officiated at the Wimbledon wildcard event prior to qualifying.

