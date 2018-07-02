2 July 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Councillor Decries State of Region Address

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Popular Democratic Movement's vice president Kazeongere Tjeundo, who is also the Opuwo rural constituency councillor, says the government had not implemented projects to uplift the people in Kunene.

Tjeundo told Nampa on Thursday that the content of the state of the region address delivered last month by Kunene governor Marius Sheya was misleading.

In his state of the region address, Sheya spoke about the tarring of the Kamanjab-Ruacana road, the building of health centres at Sesfontein and Kamanjab, as well as the opening of a clinic at Otjomuru. He also referred to upcoming projects, such as the tarring of the road between Sesfontein and Opuwo through to the Epupa Falls. Tjeundo, however, said these projects do not contribute to the upliftment of the inhabitants of the Kunene region, which is rated among the poorest regions in Namibia.

Instead, Sheya's address painted an unrealistic picture of the region and sent the wrong message to those who may want to assist in fighting poverty, the opposition politician charged.

Tjeundo added that the Epupa constituency was rated the most impoverished constituency in Namibia during the national household survey, yet there has been no implementation of projects. Some schools in Kunene still conduct lessons under trees, and in tents, he said, adding that this negatively affects the pupils and pushes qualified teachers away from the region.

Furthermore, the red line cuts out farmers north of the veterinary cordon fence from the rest of the country, and affects how they do business, Tjeundo continued.

He said with all these issues in Kunene, it was high time that the state of the region address starts setting the record straight and stops sending a wrong message that denies the people an opportunity to be assisted.

Responding to Tjeundo's remarks on Friday, Sheya said his address was balanced, and comprised both challenges and successes.

"We have acknowledged that we are the poorest region with one of the highest unemployment rates, and are therefore calling upon everyone to join us in finding lasting solutions to the region's problems," the governor noted.

- Nampa

Namibia

University Appoints Youngest Vice-Chancellor Ever

The University of Namibia (Unam) council has appointed Associate Professor Kenneth Matengu as the university's new… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.