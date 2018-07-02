Namibia: Councillor Decries State of Region Address

The Popular Democratic Movement's vice president Kazeongere Tjeundo, who is also the Opuwo rural constituency councillor, says the government had not implemented projects to uplift the people in Kunene.

Tjeundo told Nampa on Thursday that the content of the state of the region address delivered last month by Kunene governor Marius Sheya was misleading.

In his state of the region address, Sheya spoke about the tarring of the Kamanjab-Ruacana road, the building of health centres at Sesfontein and Kamanjab, as well as the opening of a clinic at Otjomuru. He also referred to upcoming projects, such as the tarring of the road between Sesfontein and Opuwo through to the Epupa Falls. Tjeundo, however, said these projects do not contribute to the upliftment of the inhabitants of the Kunene region, which is rated among the poorest regions in Namibia.

Instead, Sheya's address painted an unrealistic picture of the region and sent the wrong message to those who may want to assist in fighting poverty, the opposition politician charged.

Tjeundo added that the Epupa constituency was rated the most impoverished constituency in Namibia during the national household survey, yet there has been no implementation of projects. Some schools in Kunene still conduct lessons under trees, and in tents, he said, adding that this negatively affects the pupils and pushes qualified teachers away from the region.

Furthermore, the red line cuts out farmers north of the veterinary cordon fence from the rest of the country, and affects how they do business, Tjeundo continued.

He said with all these issues in Kunene, it was high time that the state of the region address starts setting the record straight and stops sending a wrong message that denies the people an opportunity to be assisted.

Responding to Tjeundo's remarks on Friday, Sheya said his address was balanced, and comprised both challenges and successes.

"We have acknowledged that we are the poorest region with one of the highest unemployment rates, and are therefore calling upon everyone to join us in finding lasting solutions to the region's problems," the governor noted.

