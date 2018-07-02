Zambia: Musa Mohammed Joins Zambia's Nkana

Nairobi — Harambee Stars defender Musa Mohammed has penned a two-year contract with Zambian Club Nkana FC, barely two months after leaving Albanian second tier side KF Tirana.

Mohammed penned the deal after a series of talks and looks set to begin life at his new address. The defender had been a prime target for Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka FC while his former employers Gor Mahia were also interested in getting him back.

"It is a new chapter in my career and I am very pleased to join this club. It has been a tough last few months for me but all that is in the past and I am looking forward to this new challenge and doing my best," the defender told Capital Sport.

"What happened at Tirana was tough for me but I took the lessons and now I want to put all that energy to succeed here at Nkana. It is a great club with a great vision and hopefully I help them achieve their targets," he added.

The defender has already trained with the side who were held to a 1-1 draw by Buildcon on Sunday. They are placed sixth in the standings with 34 points, 17 behind leaders Zesco and with 16 matches left before the season ends.

Mohammed joins a legion of Kenyan players currently in Zambia with the trio of Jesse Were, David Owino and Jesse Were turning out for champions Zesco while John Mark Makwatta and Clifton Miheso play at Buildcon.

Andrew Tololwa and Ian Otieno play for Red Arrows while Ismail Dunga turns out for Napsa Stars. Sources also indicate that KPL top scorer Elvis Rupia and former Tusker FC defender Eugene Asike might also make the move to Zambia.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm