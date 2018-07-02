2 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Breaking - Again Court Grants Ex-NSA Dasuki Bail

By Evelyn Okakwu

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court (FHC) has again granted a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, bail with a bond of N100 million.

Mr Dasuki was arrested by operatives of the State Security Service in December 2015 and has remained in the detention facility of the secrete police since his arrest.

He is accused of masterminding the diversion of $2.1 billion from his former office. He is also accused of unlawful possession of firearms.

The former NSA is facing multiple charges for the alleged offences.

Various court orders for his release had been made which were not respected by the security operatives.

Mr Dasuki had also demanded the enforcement of his rights in various courts including the Economic Community of West Africa, Community Court which ordered his unconditional release in 2017. That order was also not respected by the Federal government.

In another fundamental right application, Mr Dasuki asked the FHC court to determine whether his detention for over two years was not in negation of his fundamental rights.

The court presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu delivered a judgement on the application on Monday and ordered the respondents to immediately release the defendant.

The court said Mr Dasuki's bail bond would be N100 million and that the defendant should present two sureties in like sum

The sureties should either be civil servants of grade-level 16 or private citizens with landed properties within Abuja.

The sureties are also to deposit affidavit of means for their landed properties.

Mr Dasuki's international Passport is to remain with the court.

