South Africa: Deputy Minister Andries Nel - Brics Welcome Gala Dinner

Toast remarks by the Deputy Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Andries Nel, at the BRICS welcome gala dinner, Buffalo City Municipality

Vice-President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Mrs Lin Yi,

Joint Secretary Ministry of Panchatyi Raj, India, Mr Khushwant Singh,

Consul-General of the Russian Federation, Mr Roman Ambarov,

Director at Ministry of Cities, Brazil, Ms Alessandra D'avila Vieria,

Cllr Parks Tau, President of SALGA and UCLG,

Cllr Xola Pakati, Executive Mayor of Buffalo City,

Your Excellencies,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is a great honour to welcome the BRICS family to South Africa.

The Government and people of South Africa extend their warm and fraternal greetings, as we seek to strengthen ties with our BRICS countries and peoples.

Your acceptance of our invitation to attend this BRICS Friendship Cities and Urbanisation Forum is a clear demonstration of our resolve to work together, to consolidate our relations for the benefit of the people of our respective nations.

We are pleased that this engagement takes place as South Africa readies itself to host the 10th BRICS Summit next month.

We have fond memories of the warmth we experienced at previous BRICS Summits hosted by member states.

Your Excellencies,

Your attendance is very special to the people of South Africa.

As we seek to cement the ties between our respective nations, it is apparent from our discussions earlier today that our citizens face similar challenges.

It is vital that we pool our resources and work together to find solutions to the challenges we face.

The two defining features of the 21st Century, rapid urbanisation and rapid technological advances, coupled with poverty, unemployment and inequality have placed the local government sphere and cities at the centre of development.

Learning from each other to better prepare to face these challenges will enable us to take our rightful place as leaders of this century.

We believe our deliberations will strengthen our resolve to work together.

Your Excellencies,

Distinguished guests,

Such warm relations must translate into stronger economic, social and developmental relations between our two countries.

We have developed a good foundation upon which to work together to fight poverty and stimulate economic growth and development in our respective countries.

Future generations must see and benefit from the fruits of these relations.

We are therefore encouraged by our discussions today and believe that we would have made significant progress by the end of this meeting.

We believe this will contribute significantly to the BRICS Summit to be held in July.

Your Excellencies,

We take this opportunity express our gratitude for your participation in this conference.

Our countries share common values of democracy, respect for human rights and social justice, and we continue to build on our good relationship on these principles.

Shared values provide the foundation for further co-operation beyond our bilateral relations.

Our continued co-operation and consultations on matters of mutual interest is now more of an imperative, especially now that South Africa has been elected to serve for a third term on the United Nations Security Council.

Our respective countries also share the commitment to the improvement of the quality of life of all our peoples.

The 10th BRICS Summit also takes place as we commemorate the centenaries of the births of two of our liberation struggle icons, both who were raised right here in the Eastern Cape, Tata Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu.

Our meeting pays tribute to the struggles they have endured to bring us to this point of collaboration and cooperation.

We also meet at a time when we commemorate Youth Month in South Africa. Our commemoration not only honours the sacrifices of the youth of 1976, but also addresses the challenges the youth in our country face presently.

We believe our efforts as the representatives of BRICS will provide a better future for all our youth.

Your Excellencies,

May I take this opportunity once more to warmly welcome you and your delegation to our country.

We are determined to work harder each day, to ensure that current and future generations see and enjoy the fruits of our labours as BRICS.

Distinguished guests,

May you please rise and join me in a toast to the good health and prosperity of the BRICS countries and the everlasting and enduring friendship between our wonderful peoples.

To friendship!

I thank you.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance