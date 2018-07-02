Kenya: Mwalala Resigns As Nzoia Head Coach

Nairobi — Former Kenyan international Bernard Mwalala has resigned as Nzoia Sugar head coach with immediate effect over what he termed as 'personal reasons', a decision he says he took painfully.

Mwalala tendered his resignation to the club's management on Monday morning bringing to an end a hugely successful spell of close to four years that saw him aid the side to return to top flight football.

"This is a decision that I made a long time ago and it was only a matter of time. I made the decision due to personal reasons and I will take some bit of time to rest before making a decision on the next move," Mwalala told Capital Sport.

Mwalala helped the side gain promotion to top flight at the end of the 2016 season when they won the National Super League, barely a year after taking charge. He has also seen the side become one of the teams to beat in the top flight.

"I am proud of the work I have done at this club both as a player and as a coach. Nzoia gave me the opportunity to be what I am today and I will forever be indebted to them. This was a hard decision to take but sometimes in life, you have to change," added the coach.

Nonetheless, things have not been rosy for the youthful tactician since the departure of former chairman Yapets Mokua.

At some point, Mwalala had said he was resigning from the club but rescinded the decision, but this was always a ticking time bomb. The club has also been facing tough financial times due to the struggles experienced by their sponsors.

Time and again, players have gone on go slows protesting lack of pay, something that has hugely dampened the morale of the players.

Mwalala has also been quietly frustrated that the club has lost most of its good players without the club making a fight for them and was particularly disappointed at the end of last season when Lawrence Juma left for Gor Mahia while Masita Masuta left for Ulinzi Stars.

"We have always tried our best to replace the departed players and I think we did well with that. I leave the club at a good place and hopefully they continue in that same spirit," the coach added.

Meanwhile, Vihiga United have confirmed that ex-Kakamega Homeboyz coach Mike Mururi has joined them with Edward Manoah being elevated to the position of Technical Director.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm