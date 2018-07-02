2 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: On the Ground, Zimbabweans Tell of Hopelessness Ahead of Elections

Photo: Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
Harare (file photo).
analysis

Seven months into the new presidency, and just a month before elections - the first without Robert Mugabe since independence - Zimbabweans are telling a story of lost hope.

"What difference does it make? I don't expect the elections to change anything for me. I am just here trying to make ends meet and look after my family while I wait for my dying day," was what Nicodemus Nhete, a 58-year-old vendor in the streets of Harare, had to say about the forthcoming elections.

Nhete is among millions of Zimbabweans whose hopes had been raised by the new dispensation in Zimbabwe in November 2017 following the removal of Mugabe from the presidency.

Newly appointed president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, promising to turn around the country's economic fortunes within a short time through his "Zimbabwe is open for business " mantra, which he sold to the international community, had raised so much hope for the people.

Now, just a month before harmonised elections, the first without Mugabe since independence, Zimbabweans are short of it.

Twenty-three presidential candidates have thrown their hats into the ring, but the serious contest is expected to...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

