Namibia: Aucor Auctioneers Robbed of At Least N$450 000

Walvis Bay — The Namibian Police in the Erongo Region is investigating a robbery at Aucor Auctioneers in Swakopmund, that saw four robbers getting away with at least N$450 000 on Friday during lunchtime.

Ironically, the robbery took place on a Friday, just a day after the auction house auctioned various repossessed and salvaged goods including vehicles on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, four suspects wearing balaclavas, armed with a pistol and knife allegedly stormed the business premises in Hidipo Hamutenya Street around, held three duty security officers, three employees as well as the manager and her daughter at gunpoint in the shop.

"All of them were ordered to lay down facing the floor and had their hands tied at the back. The suspects then demanded the safe's key from the employees. They then managed to get away with cash of about N$450 0000 that was generated from the auction that took place on Thursday, as well as one laptop and 9 phones that belong to the victims," Iikuyu said.

He added that the suspects than took the managers double cab, Ford Ranger pick-up and fled. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Tamariskia next to the road near Tamariskia Primary School with the key in the ignition.

According to Iikuyu, three suspects were detained and questioned in connection with the armed robbery, but had to be released over the weekend, as they could not be linked to the crime.

"We are still investigating the armed robbery and so far nothing has been recovered apart from the vehicle," he said.